Statement: Tier 3

Following the Government’s announcement that London will be placed under Tier 3 restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, we are disappointed to confirm supporters can no longer attend matches at Selhurst Park nor Bromley F.C. where our Women’s team play, until further notice.

Under the Government’s latest three-tier system, fans could return in lower transmission areas with a maximum of 4,000 being allowed into stadiums in Tier 1 locations, and 2,000 fans in Tier 2 locations. Stadiums in Tier 3 are not permitted to welcome fans.

Therefore, our forthcoming men’s fixture against Liverpool will be played behind closed doors, as will our upcoming Women’s match against Charlton Athletic.

All Season Ticket holders will be entitled to a full refund for the Liverpool fixture, with refunds being managed on a rolling basis as per previous announcements.

We look forward to welcoming supporters back as soon as possible.