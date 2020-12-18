Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Women

Women's update: Continental Cup draw confirmed as Charlton game postponed

1 Hour ago

It's been a busy end to the week for Crystal Palace Women, who qualified for the FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final and have now had their game with Charlton Athletic postponed.

Continental Cup draw

First Team

A history of Crystal Palace training grounds through the years

23 Hours ago

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup will be broadcast live on BT Sport Score on Saturday, 19th December following the conclusion of the first-round group stages this week.

Crystal Palace Women made history by reaching the competition's quarter-finals for the first time, the only part-time team to do so.

They qualified as best runner-up behind Bristol City, with the tournament's rules stipulating these two sides cannot face each other in the next round.

The draw will be carried out during BT Sport 1’s Saturday afternoon show, BT Sport Score, at 15:55 GMT by former Everton and England goalkeeper, Rachel Brown-Finnis, and presenter, Jules Breach.

The final of the competition is due to be played on Sunday, 14th March with the venue to be confirmed early in the New Year. 

Palace v Charlton postponement

In other news, the south London derby v Charlton Athletic due to be played on Sunday (20th December) has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

This means Palace's fixtures for 2020 have now concluded, with their first match of 2021 coming against London City Lionesses on January 10th.

READ NEXT: Morgan and Zaha earn nationwide recognition in Football Black List awards

Image: Stephen Flynn

Palace Kitchen banner December 2020.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Women

Crystal Palace Women are proud to Take A Stand

2 December 2020

Crystal Palace Women are proud to be supporting Kick It Out’s campaign, Take A Stand, which is calling for action in the fight against discrimination in football.

Read full article

Women

Read the matchday programme for Palace Women's next Conti Cup clash

19 November 2020

Kate Natkiel arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, and now, after a spell on the sidelines, is well and truly settled in south London after scoring her first goal for the club in...

Read full article

Women

Davenport reflects on 'tight' Palace v Coventry United clashes

6 November 2020

In the matchday programme for Crystal Palace Women's game with Coventry United, manager Dean Davenport reflects on one of the team's most competitive opponents. You can read what he had to say in full...

Read full article

Women

Davenport discusses Baptiste, Khassal and Sunday's #TakeAStand game v Leicester City

15 October 2020

You can now read Palace Women manager Dean Davenport's matchday programme column for this Sunday's game against Leicester City.

Read full article

View more