Women's update: Continental Cup draw confirmed as Charlton game postponed

It's been a busy end to the week for Crystal Palace Women, who qualified for the FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final and have now had their game with Charlton Athletic postponed.

Continental Cup draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup will be broadcast live on BT Sport Score on Saturday, 19th December following the conclusion of the first-round group stages this week.

Crystal Palace Women made history by reaching the competition's quarter-finals for the first time, the only part-time team to do so.

They qualified as best runner-up behind Bristol City, with the tournament's rules stipulating these two sides cannot face each other in the next round.

The draw will be carried out during BT Sport 1’s Saturday afternoon show, BT Sport Score, at 15:55 GMT by former Everton and England goalkeeper, Rachel Brown-Finnis, and presenter, Jules Breach.

The final of the competition is due to be played on Sunday, 14th March with the venue to be confirmed early in the New Year.

Palace v Charlton postponement

In other news, the south London derby v Charlton Athletic due to be played on Sunday (20th December) has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

This means Palace's fixtures for 2020 have now concluded, with their first match of 2021 coming against London City Lionesses on January 10th.

Image: Stephen Flynn