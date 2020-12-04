Skip to site footer
Eze clear winner in W88 Player of the Month vote

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze has been named Crystal Palace's W88 Player of the Month for November after a clear decision by supporters.

Foundation

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace shirt donated from Leeds victory

3 December 2020

The summer signing shone for netting his first Premier League goal in style, rifling home a free-kick against Leeds United at the start of the month and bagging an assist in the same game. 

Frustrating results followed for the Eagles, but fans felt Eze stood out, choosing him for the POTM accolade with almost 64% of the vote.

Speaking with the trophy in his hands, the 21-year-old told Palace TV: "It's a great privilege and I'm grateful the fans have been entertained by my performances. It's a great pleasure.

"Leeds was a huge game for me. It was the perfect opportunity for me to come in and to stake my claim. It was a great performance by the boys, great points on the board."

Eze beat Nathaniel Clyne (10%) to first place in the vote after the defender played all three matches for the Eagles.

Hear more from our No.25 in the interview below!

READ NEXT: Vote for Palace's November Goal of the Month from six sensational strikes

