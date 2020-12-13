Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Cahill backs 'important' Rainbow Laces campaign

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill says he backs Palace’s support of the Rainbow Laces campaign, as football continues to raise awareness of LGBT people in sport.

Programme

Steve Parish welcomes supporters back to Selhurst Park for Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

11 Hours ago

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cahill said: “That [the campaign] is hugely important.

“For us as players and football clubs, because we have the platform we do, you can influence people in the right way and send good messages. I think it’s important that we do because people listen, stand up and take note of what players do or say. If we can impact in a positive way that’s fantastic.”

Crystal Palace are promoting the campaign with branding on the matchday programme and throughout Selhurst Park stadium.

“The game has changed a lot,” Cahill added. “It doesn’t have to be in football. In every walk of life everyone’s accepted to be who they want to be, and everyone should be accepted for that.”

Speaking last year, Chairman Steve Parish and manager Roy Hodgson praised the campaign for promoting inclusivity in football and encouraging support for the LGBT community.

Both sets of players will promote the Rainbow Laces campaign at Selhurst today (Sunday, 13th December) as Palace welcome Tottenham Hotspur to south London.

READ NEXT: Hodgson – The squad is looking very strong

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson discusses 'true class' of Vicente Guaita

Just now

Roy Hodgson was more than happy to praise goalkeeper Vicente Guaita after a sensational performance for Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur, describing the shot stopper as "excellent."

Read full article

First Team

Guaita talks through sensational goalkeeping v Spurs

1 Hour ago

Vicente Guaita enjoyed one of the games of his Crystal Palace career against Tottenham Hotspur, pulling off a string of sensational saves to ensure Palace earned a point from the afternoon.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Relentless Palace fight earns deserved point v Spurs

1 Hour ago

Supporters made their long-awaited return to Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace hosted Tottenham Hotspur and the sound of chanting finally rippled across SE25 once more.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Spurs clash

1 Hour ago

Each and every Crystal Palace player excelled themselves against Tottenham Hotspur as supporters made their return to Selhurst; fighting back to earn a point against the league-leading Lilywhites.

Read full article

View more