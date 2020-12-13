Cahill backs 'important' Rainbow Laces campaign

Gary Cahill says he backs Palace’s support of the Rainbow Laces campaign, as football continues to raise awareness of LGBT people in sport.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cahill said: “That [the campaign] is hugely important.

“For us as players and football clubs, because we have the platform we do, you can influence people in the right way and send good messages. I think it’s important that we do because people listen, stand up and take note of what players do or say. If we can impact in a positive way that’s fantastic.”

Crystal Palace are promoting the campaign with branding on the matchday programme and throughout Selhurst Park stadium.

“The game has changed a lot,” Cahill added. “It doesn’t have to be in football. In every walk of life everyone’s accepted to be who they want to be, and everyone should be accepted for that.”

Speaking last year, Chairman Steve Parish and manager Roy Hodgson praised the campaign for promoting inclusivity in football and encouraging support for the LGBT community.

Both sets of players will promote the Rainbow Laces campaign at Selhurst today (Sunday, 13th December) as Palace welcome Tottenham Hotspur to south London.

