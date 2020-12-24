Skip to site footer
How to follow Roy Hodgson's Aston Villa press conference

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa today (Friday, 24th December) from 13:00 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

This press conference will be conducted via a video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:00, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!

READ NEXT: Villa v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV


