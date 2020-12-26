Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Ward hopes Palace can replicate form in the Midlands

Just now

Joel Ward hopes Crystal Palace can produce another stellar performance in the Midlands as they travel to Villa Park for the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

The Eagles recorded their record Premier League away win against West Bromwich Albion in their last visit, with Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha each scoring twice in a 5-1 victory.

“Obviously every game is different,” he said in his pre-match interview, “but we hope we can replicate what we did a few weeks back and start this festive period with a bang.”

Villa are unbeaten in their last three games and Ward is well aware of the threat they can pose: “We know what they possess with the ball and what they can create so we’ve got to nullify that and put our authority on the game.”

Ward is one of three changes for Hodgson’s side this afternoon – you can get all the team news here.

READ NEXT: Eze reveals setbacks that drove him to Crystal Palace

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Team news: Hodgson makes three changes for Villa clash

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson makes three changes to the Palace line-up from the defeat against Liverpool for today's Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Read full article

First Team

Aston Villa v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Villa Park for the traditional Boxing Day fixture on Saturday, 26th December, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Eze reveals setbacks that drove him to Crystal Palace

24 December 2020

Eberechi Eze sat down and spoke with Premier League Productions recently, discussing what's driven him to success in football, how he overcame challenges as a teenager and what it means to compete in...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Cahill unavailable for Villa clash

24 December 2020

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he has a largely fit squad to face Aston Villa, but revealed that Gary Cahill will not feature in the clash.

Read full article

View more