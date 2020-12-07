Skip to site footer
The Eagle’s Gambit: Kelly takes on nine-time British Women’s Chess Champion!

2 Hours ago

Martin Kelly will play an online game of chess against an international chess master on Tuesday 8th December, live on the club's YouTube and Facebook channel.

Kelly will face south London-born Jovanka Houska - a nine-time British Women’s Chess Champion and one of the world’s leading female chess-players - at 12:00 GMT, with the game streamed live on YouTube and official Facebook.

The game has been arranged off the back of the success of the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, which has been the platform’s most watched drama of 2020, charting the fictional life of female chess protégé Beth Harmon who progresses from a challenging upbringing in an orphanage through the international chess ranks, all the way to world champion.

Martin’s opposite number for this one-off chess match is Jovanka Housaka. She has been playing for England in the Chess Olympiad since 1998, twice leading her team to top 10 finishes. 

In between tournaments, Jovanka is also a chess commentator and author, recently, her novel 'The Mating Game', co-written with James Essinger, was optioned for a Hollywood film.

Jovanka will have three minutes on the clock, whilst Martin will enjoy 10 minutes of thinking time… one thing is for sure, he’ll need every second of it!

Watch ‘The Eagle’s Gambit’ as Kelly takes on Houska, live on Crystal Palace F.C’s YouTube and Facebook page at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday 8th December.

