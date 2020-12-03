Skip to site footer
Pre-order your Spurs programme now and hear from Cahill on Ibrahimović

8 Hours ago

With fans slowly returning to Selhurst Park, starting with the game v Tottenham Hotspur next weekend, matchday routines can gradually recommence.

Memberships

Win Gary Cahill's signed Crystal Palace v Newcastle United shirt

1 December 2020

Throughout games behind closed doors, though, one staple of the routine has remained: the matchday programme. 

If you aren't one of the lucky 2,000 fans back in SE25 a week on Sunday, be sure to pre-order your Tottenham Hotspur programme here.

The Lilywhites edition features a feature-length interview with Gary Cahill, with the centre-back reflecting on former teammates who played for the Eagles from Kevin Phillips to Gábor Király. Plus, Cahill reveals some excellent stories from his clashes with Zlatan Ibrahimović. 

Sion Spence is our interview for 'Over The Road At Copers Cope', with the summer arrival hoping the team have forgiven him for scoring against the Eagles for Cardiff City's Under-23s in his final game before lockdown.

Darren Ambrose cannot wait to hear Selhurst with fan noise in it again, although he hopes it will be better than the experience than the one he had at a game whilst playing for Charlton Athletic.

Roy Hodgson, Steve Parish, Luka Milivojević and loads more from around the club can be heard in latest edition. Secure your copy now by pre-ordering before 23:59 Tuesday 8th December. 

Programme-Web-Banner.jpg


