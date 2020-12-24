Skip to site footer
Hodgson: Cahill unavailable for Villa clash

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he has a largely fit squad to face Aston Villa, but revealed that Gary Cahill will not feature in the clash.

The Palace manager was able to say the Eagles are fit and well-staffed for the Boxing Day fixture.

However, he added on Cahill: "Gary Cahill is injured unfortunately. He hasn’t recovered form the hamstring injury [collected v Liverpool].

"But apart from that it’s the ones we talk about every week, the long-term injuries. We only have Gary unavailable of the players we thought might be available."

The Eagles travel to Villa Park looking to replicate their Boxing Day success of 2013. Click here for everything you need to know pre-match!

READ NEXT: Eze reveals setbacks that drove him to Crystal Palace

