Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson calls for mental strength before Palace v Leicester City

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Palace will need to show their inner strength to respond to Saturday’s defeat at Aston Villa with victory over Leicester City on Monday, 28th December (15:00 GMT).

“You can always lose two games in a row in this league,” he said at his pre-Leicester press conference. “I’m not concerned that we’re a particularly inconsistent team that don’t have a clear idea of what they would like to be doing, but results colour all judgement and the last two results have been bad ones.

“There is no simple answer to how you survive the disappointment and the effect it is going to have on people’s confidence, the effect on their mood.

"Somehow we’ve got to find the mental strength to make certain that when we go out on Monday and play Leicester, we ask questions of them and cause them a lot more problems than we caused Aston Villa.”

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - Hodgson looks to continue record v Leicester City

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Palace Preview: Hodgson looks to continue record v Leicester City

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will look to bounce back from a disappointing Boxing Day defeat at Aston Villa as they take on second place Leicester City on Monday, 28th December (15:00 GMT).

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Leicester full match details and how to watch on Amazon Prime

21 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome high-flying Leicester City to Selhurst Park on Monday (28th December), and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Kouyate: Unity needed after Villa defeat

23 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyate emphasised the need for unity as Palace look ahead to Leicester City on Monday, 28th December, after a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: First goal was crucial against counter-attacking Villa

23 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his admiration for Aston Villa’s counter-attacking prowess as Palace fell to a 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Palace Preview: Hodgson looks to continue record v Leicester City

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will look to bounce back from a disappointing Boxing Day defeat at Aston Villa as they take on second place Leicester City on Monday, 28th December (15:00 GMT).

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Leicester full match details and how to watch on Amazon Prime

21 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome high-flying Leicester City to Selhurst Park on Monday (28th December), and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Kouyate: Unity needed after Villa defeat

23 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyate emphasised the need for unity as Palace look ahead to Leicester City on Monday, 28th December, after a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: First goal was crucial against counter-attacking Villa

23 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson expressed his admiration for Aston Villa’s counter-attacking prowess as Palace fell to a 3-0 defeat on Boxing Day.

Read full article

View more