Hodgson praises 'quality' Benteke after Baggies brace

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says he’s always been confident of Christian Benteke’s quality, after the Palace striker scored twice in the 5-1 victory over West Brom.

Speaking at his pre-Spurs press conference, he praised his striker's resilience, saying: "Him taking the chances as he did against West Bromwich Albion, that's all positive news.

"We've always known that Christian Benteke is a quality centre-forward with an awful lot of strings to his bow. It was great last Saturday that he was able to show the world that."

Benteke's double against West Brom helped Palace to their record away victory in the top-flight.

In response to questions over the Belgian's form, Hodgson said: “It’s what he’s doing now that matters, and what he’s doing now in training led to me wanting to put him back in the team.”

Benteke will look to build on his form against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 13th December – make sure you have all the essential details with our pre-match preview here.

READ NEXT: Every change and COVID precaution at Selhurst before fans return

