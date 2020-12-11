Hodgson: The squad is looking very strong

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Crystal Palace are boosted by having a near-fully fit squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Speaking in his pre-Spurs press conference, Hodgson said his side have not sustained any new concerns since trumping West Bromwich Albion 5-1 and that, bar long-term absentees, he has a fit squad to chose from against the Lilywhites.

He said: "Luckily we’ve got basically everyone fit. Tyrick Mitchell went home with a slight cold today but apart from that everybody is fit other than the longer-term injuries we’ve had.

"The squad is looking very strong at the moment."

The Eagles will be looking to make it consecutive games undefeated against top-of-the-table Spurs when Jose Mourinho's men travel to Selhurst.

