First Team

Hodgson: The squad is looking very strong

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Crystal Palace are boosted by having a near-fully fit squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

First Team

Match Preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

10 December 2020

Speaking in his pre-Spurs press conference, Hodgson said his side have not sustained any new concerns since trumping West Bromwich Albion 5-1 and that, bar long-term absentees, he has a fit squad to chose from against the Lilywhites.

He said: "Luckily we’ve got basically everyone fit. Tyrick Mitchell went home with a slight cold today but apart from that everybody is fit other than the longer-term injuries we’ve had.

"The squad is looking very strong at the moment."

The Eagles will be looking to make it consecutive games undefeated against top-of-the-table Spurs when Jose Mourinho's men travel to Selhurst. You can brush-up on everything you need pre-match with our in-depth preview here.

READ NEXT: Revealing every change and COVID precaution at Selhurst before fans return

