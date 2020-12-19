Skip to site footer
Hodgson says there are lessons to be learned

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Palace's defeat at the hands of champions Liverpool has to serve as a lesson for his players.

“It’s got to be something we learn from,” he said in his post-match interview. “We know that Liverpool are a good team. They do certain things in their play that I think are crucial in the way they dominate and the way they win games and we need to take some lessons from that.

“The only thing I can is that I don’t think the players ever gave up. We weren’t being bombarded with shots at goal or chances, but when the chances came their way they were good-chances and they took them and were very clinical.”

After conceding an early goal, Palace recovered well and grew into the first-half by creating some chances of their own.

“There were times when we tried to take the game and the match to them as best we could and there were periods in the game that we did. But to go a goal down so early definitely doesn’t help things.

“They never stopped trying but unfortunately they were playing against a confident team.”

