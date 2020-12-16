Hodgson explains reason for 'particularly potent' Palace attack

Roy Hodgson expressed some frustration in his post-match press conference following Crystal Palace's draw with West Ham United, saying he did not feel Christian Benteke's sending off was justified but that he was keen to discuss other, more positive matters.

One of those is, of course, the Eagles' attacking flair in recent matches, something he says is being observed because the Eagles are finding 'joy' in the hard work they've showcased for several seasons.

"The way we’re trying to play and the way we’re playing is the way we’re always trying to play," he said. "I do think, at the moment, in the last three games our attacking play has been particularly potent.

"We’re getting good reward for the efforts the players put in on the training field to improve their combinations and their understanding. We’re getting some joy from it. Maybe in the past without the joy, people didn’t see the combinations."

Focusing on one frontman in particular, Hodgson discussed Benteke's influence and how losing him for the weekend's clash with Liverpool causes the Eagles a concern.

"He’s been good," the manager said. "He’s been very good and he’s also in form in terms of his general play and also his goalscoring. There’s no doubt he’ll be a miss and it’s a miss I not only regret, I really don’t think it was justified.

"He should not have been sent off and we should have had the chance to play them with 11 men, which I think would have caused them a lot of problems as we were playing well at the time. And we would have had a strong team at the weekend... Now we have to find an answer to how the team should look."

