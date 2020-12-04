Hodgson praises staff in explaining post-Newcastle precautions

Roy Hodgson explained the extra steps Crystal Palace took after competing with Newcastle United, whose clash with Aston Villa has been postponed due to the club's COVID-19 outbreak.

The Palace manager revealed the measures the team went took to reduce any potential transmission of the virus and, in doing so, praised the work of club staff, Dr Zafar Iqbal and Danny Young.

Their efforts ensured no player tested positive for COVID-19 following the Newcastle game.

Elaborating on the situation, Hodgson said: “Our doctor [Iqbal] did exceptionally well as did our team manager, our team liaison, Danny Young. They did ever so well when we realised there were going to be difficulties with the outbreak before we were tested.

“They worked very hard to make certain players came in their own cars, changed and sat in their cars. We didn’t have the usual breakfast and lunching facilities. We just went straight from the car; the players were ready and waiting to train.

“The players go on to the training field and then directly from the training field back into the car. We did everything to make certain we weren’t going to be in any environment where players were close together in an indoor area. Just the training session itself with some sort of contact.

“Luckily we had our tests and the tests all proved negative. So we can get back to our normal way of working but we certainly made a lot of effort to take all of the right precautions and to make certain we were absolutely well within the COVID guidelines we’ve been getting from the Premier League via the Government.”

