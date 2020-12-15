Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson commends Schlupp in explaining winger's tactical deployment

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson discussed his deployment of last week's goalscorer, Jeffrey Schlupp, in his pre-West Ham press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Hodgson was asked about Schlupp's versatility, with the Ghanaian transitioning from full-back to winger to frontman at times during his Palace career, showcasing his attacking competence with an equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur.

First Team

Roy Hodgson provides team news for West Ham United v Crystal Palace

2 Hours ago

The Palace manager said: "I don’t know about the most versatile [player I've managed] but he’s up there, of course. We’ve never really seen him as an out and out defender. I know he had a couple of spells before I came as a full-back and even once or twice during my time as a full-back.

"But we’ve never thought of him long term as a defender. We regard him as an attacking player which means he plays across the midfield, which he’s more than capable of doing. At the moment he’s playing on the right side and able to cut in on his left foot because we want [Eberechi] Eze to do the same thing on the other side but I could quite easily switch those two over. I don’t think it would make a vast difference to our game.

"I’m just pleased for him after spells of injury… he seems to be in a good place. He’s not injured, he’s certainly in good form and all the skill of Jeffrey Schupp is still there."

Turning his attention from Palace to the opposition, Hodgson took a moment to praise David Moyes' high-flying Hammers, identifying some of their key areas of strength.

Hodgson at West Ham 19-20.jpg

He said: "They’ve won four of their past five games which is a fantastic thing to be able to do in the Premier League, wherever you find yourself in the table. They’ve signed some good players, they’ve got a good nucleus of a team which has been together for a while.

"They’re looking like very strong contenders for a place certainly in the top half of the table and maybe David Moyes and Co. will be punting for something greater than that.

"In the penalty box, they’re very good at creating and taking the chances that come their way and have been exceptionally good at set plays. They’ve been a real force with the corner kicks and wide free-kicks with the players they have. They’re very strong in the air, they’ve got players who are good at attacking the ball.

"Most importantly of all, I think they’ve found a system of play which suits all the players. I think they are extremely solid in every area of the game and at the moment I think we’re meeting one of the form teams in the league."

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: High-flying Hammers to test Eagles with aerial threat

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Memberships

Baller School: Show us your skills to win Eze's signed boots

Just now

Got skills like Ebs, or tricks like Townsend? Well, here’s your chance to prove it!

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson has full squad to choose from v West Ham

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson provided positive team news in advance of Palace's trip to West Ham United on Wednesday.

Read full article

Club News

Statement: Tier 3

6 Hours ago

Following the Government’s announcement that London will be placed under Tier 3 restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, we are disappointed to confirm supporters can no longer attend matches at...

Read full article

First Team

Palace Preview: High-flying Hammers to test Eagles with aerial threat

12 Hours ago

It’s a second London derby in a row for Palace on Wednesday (16th December) as they travel to the London Stadium to take on David Moyes’ in-form West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson has full squad to choose from v West Ham

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson provided positive team news in advance of Palace's trip to West Ham United on Wednesday.

Read full article

First Team

Palace Preview: High-flying Hammers to test Eagles with aerial threat

12 Hours ago

It’s a second London derby in a row for Palace on Wednesday (16th December) as they travel to the London Stadium to take on David Moyes’ in-form West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

West Ham v Palace match details and how to watch on Amazon Prime

21 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday (16th December), and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Roy Hodgson's West Ham press conference

22 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United today (Tuesday, 15th December) from 13:00 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say...

Read full article

View more