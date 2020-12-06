Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Zaha returns in one of three changes v West Brom

5 Hours ago

Both Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojević have returned to Crystal Palace's starting lineup today, with Roy Hodgson naming the pair in his XI to face West Bromwich Albion.

Match Previews

Match preview: West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

5 December 2020

Zaha and Milivojević have been unable to compete in recent games but the Palace manager confirmed on Friday that both are fully fit and ready for match action.

They are two of three changes to the starting lineup, replacing Scott Dann and Andros Townsend. Cheikhou Kouyaté will move into the centre-back role to accommodate Milivojević in midfield.

Dann is not named in the matchday 18 while Townsend makes the bench, taking James Tomkins' place.

Elsewhere, Christian Benteke swaps with Jordan Ayew, with the Ghanaian named amongst the substitutes.

West Brom start summer signing Grady Diangana and Cahill's former teammate, Branislav Ivanović.

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanović, Bartley, Ajayi, Phillips, Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, Pereira, Grant.
 
Subs: Button, Gibbs, Robinson, Grosicki, Austin, Krovinovic, O'Shea.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Cahill, Clyne, McArthur, Milivojević, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Sakho, Riedewald, Townsend, Ayew, Batshuayi.

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Benteke reveals half-time plan and thoughts before his first goal

Just now

Before Crystal Palace faced West Bromwich Albion, Roy Hodgson explained why he chose to start Christian Benteke.

Read full article

First Team

Zaha on 'joy' of linking-up with Eze and Benteke's brace

Just now

Wilfried Zaha was again man of the hour for Crystal Palace as he returned to the lineup to score twice against West Bromwich Albion.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson explains what he sees behind the scenes with Zaha and Benteke

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson had a lot of positives to reflect on after Crystal Palace's 5-1 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's West Brom triumph

2 Hours ago

What a result.

Read full article

View more