Top Crystal Palace gifts for everyone this Christmas

4 Hours ago

Christmas is fast approaching and that seemingly endless list of presents isn't getting any shorter.

From Mum to Dad, siblings to the kids, awkward colleague-almost-friends to your partner, every year finding something for those closest to you gets tougher.

So, to ease that strain, we've sorted you out on one category: Crystal Palace fans.

Whoever they may be, we've listed out the ideal presents for everyone you're buying for this Christmas.

Don't forget, you must order by 18:00 GMT on Thursday, 17th December to secure UK delivery before the big day - so don't miss out and get shopping here!

Dad

The hardest person to buy for, dads need something special but simple under the tree. For all the Palace-supporting ones out there, we've got a few staples to make his day. And, no, no socks.

Retail Christmas Memberships banner 20-21.png

Mum

Mum always deserves something special. Put a smile on her face this Christmas and let her know how much she means with a great selection of Mum-friendly Palace gifts.

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png

Kids

They'll love Christmas whatever happens, but a special Palace present really makes it a special day. Everyone remembers their first kit from Mum and Dad and a splash of red and blue on December 25th ensures their colours are nailed to the mast early...

Memberships Christmas banner 20-21.png

Him or her

The one present that could change the entire day's mood...

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png

Siblings

Easy when they're young, not so much nowadays. But, fear not, we've got some foolproof gifts for your Palace-loving siblings.

Retail Christmas training 20-21.png

Colleagues

Friend, colleague, or somewhere in between, workmates are often the toughest to pick for. Remember them mentioning the Palace midway through the last meeting? Sort them out with the below this Christmas.

Retail Christmas gifts 20-21 new.png


