Top Crystal Palace gifts for everyone this Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching and that seemingly endless list of presents isn't getting any shorter.
From Mum to Dad, siblings to the kids, awkward colleague-almost-friends to your partner, every year finding something for those closest to you gets tougher.
So, to ease that strain, we've sorted you out on one category: Crystal Palace fans.
Whoever they may be, we've listed out the ideal presents for everyone you're buying for this Christmas.
Dad
The hardest person to buy for, dads need something special but simple under the tree. For all the Palace-supporting ones out there, we've got a few staples to make his day. And, no, no socks.
- 2020/21 kit: if that Diadora number is getting a bit tight or shabby, the club's latest shirts will brighten his day and wardrobe.
- 2020/21 Gold Membership: fans are starting to return to Selhurst, so give him the chance to earn tickets, access incredible benefits and fill hours watching Academy live streams with a 20/21 Gold Membership!
- Golf and darts: need we say more?
- Palace aftershave gift set: if all else fails, there's always this classic option.
Mum
Mum always deserves something special. Put a smile on her face this Christmas and let her know how much she means with a great selection of Mum-friendly Palace gifts.
- 2020/21 kit: you cannot go wrong with this season's shirts, so get both Mum and Dad set with the club's 2020/21 kit!
- Palace clothing: we've got some quality clothing across our ranges, all showing your Palace colours for the streets, terraces and at home.
- Palace wine: whether it's red, white or rosé, Palace wine is highly acclaimed and gives your Eagles-supporting mum the perfect treat at Christmas.
Kids
They'll love Christmas whatever happens, but a special Palace present really makes it a special day. Everyone remembers their first kit from Mum and Dad and a splash of red and blue on December 25th ensures their colours are nailed to the mast early...
- Junior Gold Membership: a present of incredible value that lasts beyond Christmas, give the young ones a Junior Gold Membership - it comes with a free junior shirt and costs just £10 more than the shirt on its own! And, coming as part of a great pack, this is the perfect gift for under the tree
- Palace annual: a staple stocking classic, the Palace annual is filled with games, information, pictures and more to while away the hours while school's out for Christmas!
- Toys and games: from Boxing Day board games to a BRXLZ Selhurst Park, there's a whole range of toys and games for the kids over the festive period. With Palace-themed Connect 4, Guess Who? and Monopoly, you can always use the little ones as an excuse, too...
Him or her
The one present that could change the entire day's mood...
- Something personal: we have a range of personalised presents for your partner. From mugs, glasses and phones cases, add your own touch by adding names for an extra special gift.
- Palace clothing: for some, it's a risk, but if you know your partner's taste well enough, our range of Palace clothing could make their day, week or even month. Get set for winter with jackets and jumpers or grab something subtler with our stylish t-shirts.
- Palace drinks: there's a selection of wine and beer and you can buy it in high quantity, too, meaning you can get them set for the entire festive period.
Siblings
Easy when they're young, not so much nowadays. But, fear not, we've got some foolproof gifts for your Palace-loving siblings.
- Palace knitwear: for something small but meaningful, freshen up their collection with a new scarf or get them ready for the cold New Year with Palace hats and gloves. If you act fast, you'll be one of the first to scoop up our particularly stylish retro hats.
- PUMA training wear: tired of their get-fit-quick New Year's resolutions? Put an end to it and deliver the ultimatum: if they can't hit the gym or get running with our range of Palace training wear, they never will. Either way, you'll stop hearing 'when I get in shape' soon enough.
- Club Shop gift card: really, truly stuck? We can't blame you. There's a lot of choice, so let them make it with a Club Shop gift card.
Colleagues
Friend, colleague, or somewhere in between, workmates are often the toughest to pick for. Remember them mentioning the Palace midway through the last meeting? Sort them out with the below this Christmas.
- Crystal Palace books: history buff or not, everyone can get stuck into a good book or watch over Christmas. Help them brush up on Palace trivia with our range of autobiographies and nostalgic stories.
- Mugs and glassware: Secret Santa staples, you're always on track with a Palace mug or glass. And, if you're lucky, it'll soon live in the office and replace the steadily-fading collection you've got now.
- Stationery: boring? Maybe. Stick a red and blue eagle on it, mind, and you might be okay. Stop them from nicking your pens, notepads and other office essentials and get them stocked up in style.