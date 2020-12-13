Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Spurs clash

1 Hour ago

Each and every Crystal Palace player excelled themselves against Tottenham Hotspur as supporters made their return to Selhurst; fighting back to earn a point against the league-leading Lilywhites.

Palace launched a relentless series of attacks all afternoon, but their second-half efforts in particular resembled their remarkable victory against West Bromwich Albion the week before.

Wilfried Zaha troubled his guests from the first whistle and Eberechi Eze tormented Jose Mourinho's men with his astute free-kicks.

Also in the frontline, goalscorer Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Benteke played with commendable confidence and Vicente Guaita pulled off four of the best saves he's made at Selhurst.

But who earns eToro Man of the Match from this eventful clash is up to you - so get voting below! The result will be announced shortly on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

 

For free highlights and post-match reaction, keep an eye on Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app!

