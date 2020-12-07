Skip to site footer
Watch all five goals and full highlights from West Brom v Palace for free

2 Hours ago

There's a lot to watch from Crystal Palace's five-goal triumph over West Bromwich Albion, but Palace TV has every moment available for you to enjoy for free.

Be it Darnell Furlong's unfortunate own goal, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke's respective braces or Matheus Pereira's talking-point red card, there was plenty of action to take in.

Palace began this clash brightly and earned the lead when Furlong inadvertently turned home within eight minutes. They then conceded against a bright host on the half-hour mark before the Baggies' fortunes were turned by Pereira's sending off.

This opened the floodgates for Palace in the second-half and the rampant Eagles enjoyed chance after chance, Zaha and Benteke happily converting four of them.

To watch full highlights and match reaction from this clash for free, head to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app! You won't regret it.

