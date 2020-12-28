Skip to site footer
'I love what I do,' Zaha discusses passion after Leicester point

4 Hours ago

As Wilfried Zaha left the pitch after drawing with Leicester City, he reflected on 90 rewarding minutes with Premier League Productions to explain his views on the clash.

Starting out, the goalscorer revealed his satisfaction with the result, seeming energised by the well-earned point.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v Leicester City December 2020

5 Hours ago

"I'm happy," he said. "Obviously the last couple of games have been tough for us so getting a point today, I feel like we worked hard and could have got all three points. We'll take a point.

"I'll take it. After the last results we got, the way we worked today, I'm definitely happy and I'll take that going in to the New Year."

He was then asked to comment on what one commentator described as 'anger', however explained that his passion for football is often misconstrued by non-Palace fans.

"It's passion that I play with," he said. "People may see it as anger, I don't know, but I just have passion.

"I love what I do and I just can't stand around and watch other teams. When we play, we have someone up our backsides the whole time. Why can't we do the same?"

Finally, the 28-year-old offered a view on his attacking displays this season after scoring eight goals from 14 league appearances.

"I'm not trying to think about scoring too much, I'm just trying to make sure I'm playing well and that the chances keep on coming. I'm happy to score my eighth goal but it's all about the team."

READ NEXT: Hodgson addresses Palace fanbase at close of 2020

Keep an eye on Palace TV for post-match reaction and free highlights of this clash. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

