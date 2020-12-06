Zaha on 'joy' of linking-up with Eze and Benteke's brace

Wilfried Zaha was again man of the hour for Crystal Palace as he returned to the lineup to score twice against West Bromwich Albion.

The Palace frontman's brace takes him to seven Premier League goals this season and helped lead the Eagles to an exceptional 5-1 victory.

Reflecting on his return to action with Palace TV, Zaha said: "I’m very happy, man. I’m always happy when the team’s winning and obviously I can add some goals as well. A good day in all.

"Obviously it wasn’t nice staying at home away from the team, especially those two games I feel I could have helped. But I’m buzzing to be back and the team’s winning - that’s all I care about!"

The frontman then found praise for two of his teammates, goalscorer Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze, who assisted the Ivorian for his second.

The three each had games to remember, and Zaha said: "Chris is as good as he always is really but I feel like everyone’s making noise because he managed to score. So I’m happy for him. He’s worked hard, managed to get his opportunity and he took it today.

"[Eze] is a quality player, he literally glides through people. It’s nice [having] someone on your wavelength and that’s a tricky player as well because I know half of the stuff he’s going to do so I just position myself to get the ball. It’s been a joy."

