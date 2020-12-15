Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

Baller School: Show us your skills to win Eze's signed boots

Just now

Got skills like Ebs, or tricks like Townsend? Well, here’s your chance to prove it!

Introducing Baller School with Palace Junior Memberships.

Film & post videos of your best skills to try and impress the Palace players – the most impressive entries will be judged by a first team player, with the winner taking home a Junior Membership for the season worth £50, which includes a home or away shirt... and maximum bragging rights. If you’re already a Member then you can win a pair of signed Eberechi Eze boots!

It doesn’t matter if you’re in your garden, the local park or your front room… just upload your videos up to 60 seconds long to Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #BallerSchool, tagging in @cpfc, for the chance to win.

Don’t forget you can buy Junior Membership packs – which include a free shirt, a brilliant welcome pack, brilliant events like the recent digital Christmas parties and so much more – for Christmas by heading to the Membership page on our website – or check out these top Crystal Palace gifts for all the family.

Under 18s only - terms and conditions apply.

Memberships Christmas banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Memberships

Memberships

Win goalscorer Schlupp's matchworn shirt from Spurs clash!

14 December 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and now you can get your hands on Jeffrey Schlupp's shirt against Spurs!

Read full article

Memberships

Join Crystal Palace Junior Members' DIGITAL Christmas Party

7 December 2020

Calling on Junior Members, get Thursday 10th or Friday 11th December in your red and blue diaries, because Father Christmas has a surprise for you all.

Read full article

Memberships

'Ask Roy' - your chance to ask Roy Hodgson YOUR questions

7 December 2020

Approaching 150 games as Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has overseen some incredible games in his time at Selhurst Park - and seen some spectacular goals along the way.

Read full article

Memberships

Win Cahill's signed matchworn shirt from Magpies clash

1 December 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and next is Gary Cahill’s shirt against Newcastle United.

Read full article

View more