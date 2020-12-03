Win FREE ultimate Palace wish list

CPFC – Win your wishlist competition

Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully before entering the prize draw. By entering the prize draw you indicate that you accept these terms and conditions and you agree to be bound by them.

Promoter’s Details: CPFC Limited (the “Promoter”), registered in England and Wales under number 07270793 and whose registered office is at Selhurst Park Stadium, Holmesdale Road, London SE25 6PU.

1. Eligibility:

This promotion excludes employees of the Promoter and any of its group companies, and any other person connected to the promotion.

By entering the prize draw, you hereby warrant that all information submitted by you is true, current and complete.

This competition is open to all fans who have been contacted by the Premier League or Crystal Palace after signing up through the Premier League website or Premier League app.

2. How to Enter:

To enter, simply add up to £100 worth of products to your CPFC Shop Wishlist before 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 6th December 2020.

You will be automatically entered into a random prize draw after this date.

3. Do not wish to enter:

If you do not wish to be entered into the prize draw please email shop@cpfc.co.uk and we will remove you from the prize draw.

4. Use of Data:

All details provided by you will be held by the Promoter and used in accordance with these terms and conditions and the Promoter’s Privacy Policy available at http://www.CPFC.co.uk. By entering this competition you consent to the Promoter contacting you for advertising and marketing purposes.

5. Dates:

The competition commences at 12:00pm on Thursday, 3rd December, and closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 6th December 2020.

6. Receipt of Entries:

The Promoter cannot be held responsible for network, computer or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. The Promoter is not responsible for entries not received and/or any failed orders. The Promoter cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrant entering the prize draw or as a result of accepting the prize.

7. Prizes:

8. Selection of winners and notification:

Winner will be notified w/c Monday 7th December 2020.

One winner will be selected at random to win £100 worth of products from the CPFC Shop.

09. General:

The Promoter reserves the right to amend the competition in exceptional circumstances. All entrants agree to abide by these terms and conditions and the Promoter reserves the right to exclude entrants for any breach of these terms and conditions. The receipt by the winning entrants of any of the prize components is conditional upon compliance by the winner with any and all relevant laws, rules and regulations relating to Selhurst Park Stadium, as well as these rules. The winning entrant may be required to provide a written acknowledgement of these rules and other terms and conditions and/or consents relating to the prize.

Prizes are as stated and are non-transferable. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or Twitter. Neither Facebook nor Twitter accepts liability for this competition.

The prize draw or competition and these Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and the courts of England shall have exclusive jurisdiction in relation to any disputes arising therefrom.