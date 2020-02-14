Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

UP TO 50% OFF MEMBERSHIPS – JOIN NOW

Just now

With the Eagles entering the run-in for their seventh successive Premier League campaign, Selhurst Park is the place to be with Newcastle United, Watford, Burnley, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur still to visit SE25 – plus there’s now up to 50% off Memberships!

The best way for fans to ensure they secure their seat is by purchasing one of Palace’s several Membership packages – don’t forget, a Gold Membership gives fans access to the away ticket ballot to use for one game this season, with trips to the Amex, Vitality, Anfield, King Power, Molineux and Villa Park to come for Roy Hodgson’s side.

It’s the perfect time to make the most of the discounted Membership prices, with up to 50% off of the original price at the beginning of the campaign.

Not only do Memberships give you the very best ticket access but you can also take advantage of whole host of other benefits. Our Gold Members enjoy a digital matchday programme, 24 hours before each home league game, whilst on top of that our Junior Gold Members can look forward to a junior home or away shirt of their choice!

Click here now to check out all the Membership packages and the host of perks that come with them.

Member Type

RRP

SALE Price

Gold 

£60

£30

ST Gold

£50

£30

Junior Gold 

£50

£35

Junior

£15

£10

International

£45

£25

Silver

£25

£15

50% Memberships banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Memberships

Memberships

Junior Members meet first-team stars at Christmas parties

21 December 2019

Crystal Palace Junior Members met players from the first-team over two Christmas parties at Selhurst Park recently, where they enjoyed a Christmas dinner, games, and an exclusive press conference with...

Read full article

Memberships

Time running out to order Memberships in time for Christmas!

8 December 2019

Membership packages are the ultimate present for any Palace-mad fans you're buying for this Christmas - but there's very little time left to order them and ensure arrival before the big day!

Read full article

Memberships

Become a Member with 30% off exclusive offer!

29 November 2019

As part of its Black Friday weekend, the club is offering supporters the chance to purchase a variety of Memberships for 30% less than usual!

Read full article

Memberships

Junior Member parties the perfect Christmas event

25 November 2019

Junior Members are again invited to our annual Junior Member Christmas parties - the perfect build-up to the big day for any Palace-mad youngsters.

Read full article

View more