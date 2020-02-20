Skip to site footer
WATCH: Chairman Steve Parish shares updates on Main Stand, Academy and more

1 Hour ago

Club Chairman Steve Parish has taken the opportunity of the first winter break to share an update with supporters on all manner of subjects.

In the Palace TV video below, the Chairman reveals that an offer has been made to Sainsbury’s for the purchase of land required to progress the Main Stand redevelopment, and that the process relating to the Section 106 with the Mayor’s office is proceeding well.

The Chairman also gives his reflections on the recent transfer window – the arrival of Cenk Tosun and Scott Banks, and explains the issues surrounding the prospective deal for Nathan Ferguson.

Parish also takes the opportunity to reflect on the upcoming 10 year anniversary since he and his partners purchased the club from administration in 2010.

Palace TV.jpg


Match Previews

Palace Preview: Find out Newcastle’s eye-catching away defensive record

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace return from the first winter break to face Newcastle United this Saturday, with the Magpies currently in a hit-and-miss patch of form.

Club News

Fan Zhiyi recalls referee altercation and why he cried leaving Palace

5 Hours ago

Fan Zhiyi describes his career at Crystal Palace as having "lots of good memories," but for the former China international and club cult hero, two times stand out as low points.

Club News

Newcastle United game sold out

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's return after their winter break this Saturday (22nd February) against Newcastle United will see Selhurst Park rocking, with tickets in the terraces sold out.

Foundation

Why Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visited Selhurst Park

8 Hours ago

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, visited Selhurst Park this week to meet young people benefitting from positive mentoring run by Palace for Life Foundation with investment from the Mayor’s Young...

Club News

Palace launch range of New Era hats - in store now!

19 February 2020

Crystal Palace have combined with New Era to launch a new range of eye catching caps, snapbacks, beanies and bobbles to keep you warm in style on the streets and terraces.

Read full article

