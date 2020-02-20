WATCH: Chairman Steve Parish shares updates on Main Stand, Academy and more

Club Chairman Steve Parish has taken the opportunity of the first winter break to share an update with supporters on all manner of subjects.

In the Palace TV video below, the Chairman reveals that an offer has been made to Sainsbury’s for the purchase of land required to progress the Main Stand redevelopment, and that the process relating to the Section 106 with the Mayor’s office is proceeding well.

The Chairman also gives his reflections on the recent transfer window – the arrival of Cenk Tosun and Scott Banks, and explains the issues surrounding the prospective deal for Nathan Ferguson.

Parish also takes the opportunity to reflect on the upcoming 10 year anniversary since he and his partners purchased the club from administration in 2010.

Click below to play!