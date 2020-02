Our new beanies and bobbles are sure to fight the cold as winter holds its grip and newly designed caps are perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months.

Palace players Joel Ward, Cenk Tosun and Vicente Guaita have already donned the hats around Beckenham and you can grab yours now exclusively from the Crystal Palace Club Shop . Cenk even took two home for his own collection - so he'll be joining you in wearing them around south London!