Zaha reveals he doesn't look at the Premier League table

Just now

Wilfried Zaha has given another honest interview, this time with Premier League Productions, with the wing wizard discussing - in his own words - this season's goal "drought".

Of course, there's so much more to Zaha's game than finding the back of the net. But you can hear what the Ivory Coast international had to say on that and much on the latest episode of the Offical Palace Pod.

The 47th episode of the Official Palace Pod also includes every word of Roy Hodgson's press conference, with the manager discussing Vicente Guaita's mindset after Sheffield United and also outlining the reasons behind why the Eagles moved to sign James McCarthy from tomorrow's opponents.

The third guest of the podcast is, of course, Statman - sliding into an analyst’s chair to present his stats to the jury of one. Find out what meaningless quirks he has found out about past battles with the Toffees..

You can listen to this week's pod now for free by clicking here or searching 'Official Palace Pod' on your chosen podcast provider.

Hodgson provides update on Guaita ahead of Everton

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson is in no doubt that there won't be a hangover from Palace's defeat to Sheffield United when they face Everton tomorrow.

Statement: Clubs act on abusive behaviour

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club is against all forms of violent, threatening and abusive behaviour, and will not tolerate such actions from those visiting Selhurst Park.

Watch Hodgson's pre-Everton press conference now

17 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference today ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Everton, and you can watch what he has to say now for free.

Which ex-Palace and Everton man holds a 14-year PL record and other facts

6 February 2020

Crystal Palace take on Everton this Saturday. Before the Eagles travel to Goodison, check out these top Premier League facts about the Toffees.

