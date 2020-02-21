Skip to site footer
Tosun returns but illness and injury rule out others

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed in his pre-match press conference this afternoon that James Tomkins has picked up an injury, joining Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho as the confirmed absentees for tomorrow.

The Eagles manager also suggested that a couple of players will have late fitness checks as to whether they start in the XI or on the bench, due to illness. He said: "We’ve been hit this week, unfortunately, with a little bit of sickness. So unfortunately there are one or two players who aren’t perhaps at their absolute best, so we will have to keep an eye out tomorrow as to which of those could possibly start the game and which of those will have to start from the bench."

In positive news, Cenk Tosun is available again after a combination of injury and being unable to play against his parent club, Everton, keeping him out of the last couple of games.

