Which ex-Palace and Everton man holds a 14-year PL record and other facts

Crystal Palace take on Everton this Saturday. Before the Eagles travel to Goodison, check out these top Premier League facts about the Toffees.

Everton are one of six clubs that have been ever-presents in the Premier League. The others are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Everton have spent 117 seasons in the top tier of English football, more than any other club.





James Vaughan became the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer at the tender age of 16 years and 270 days when he scored in Everton’s 4-0 win against Palace in April 2005. In 2010, Vaughan joined the Eagles on loan, scoring nine goals in 30 appearances. He is currently on loan at Tranmere Rovers from Bradford City.





There are six other Everton players in the 20 youngest Premier League scorers: Wayne Rooney (third), Danny Cadamarteri (10th), Michael Ball (12th), Victor Anichebe (15th), Francis Jeffers (17th) and Michael Branch (19th).





In their 1,063 Premier League matches, the Toffees have received 96 red cards - the most of any club. Duncan Ferguson shares the record for the most dismissals alongside Richard Dunne and Patrick Vieira - eight. Forty different Everton players have been sent off, including current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who received two red cards for them.





Robert Warzycha was the first foreign player to score in the Premier League. The Poland international netted the second in Everton’s 3-0 win against Manchester United on 19th August 1992. It proved to be Warzycha’s only Premier League goal and he was eventually sold to Hungarian club, Pecsi Mecsek, in 1994.





Carlo Ancelotti took over at Goodison Park in December last year and is the 12th Italian to manage in the Premier League. He is the first Italian to manage Everton and the fourth from outside the British Isles, after Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva.

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.