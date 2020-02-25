Gallery: Palace dealt fitness boost in tra

Mamadou Sakho returned to training on the pitches with the Crystal Palace first-team this week, continuing his recovery from injury.

Sakho has been training recently, but this week saw him compete in matches with the lads again as he steps up his fitness programme.

In the gallery above, you can see how he got along with Jeffrey Schlupp also continuing his rehabilitation.

In other news, Development midfielder Kian Flanagan took to the turf as he too returns from injury.

If you're looking for more from Palace's training, check out the Eagles' new start to their sessions below...