Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Jay Rich-Baghuelou joins Academy

Just now

Centre-back Jay Rich-Baghuelou has officially joined the club’s Academy from Welling United FC, signing a contract until the summer of 2021.

Rich-Baghuelou, 20, moved from Australia three years ago where he played for Gold Coast City FC, before joining Dulwich Hamlet. From there, the six foot five inch defender joined Welling United last summer, making 53 appearances for the National League South side.

Following a successful trial period under the tutelage of Professional Development Coach Shaun Derry, Rich-Baghuelou will continue with the club’s U23 setup. The side travel to Bristol City in a lunchtime kick-off today, with Rich-Baghuelou in the matchday squad.


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Development

Team news: Brandon Pierrick returns to Under-23s lineup

Just now

Brandon Pierrick starts for Shaun Derry's side against Bristol City Under-23s this afternoon, the forward's first appearance of 2020 after a spell with the first-team squad.

Read full article

Development

U23s: Watch free highlights of Eagles v Bluebirds

29 January 2020

With two-thirds of the game gone, James Daly had just fired Palace in to a 2-0 lead and things were looking good for the Eagles. However, a late Bluebirds fightback saw Shaun Derry's side fall to a...

Read full article

Development

Team news: Israel goalscorers return to Under-23s squad

28 January 2020

Shaun Derry’s Under-23s are back in action again, with today’s clash against Cardiff City the Eagles’ third game in eight days having played away at Charlton Athletic in the league before travelling...

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s live today (Wednesday 29th) at 13:00 GMT

28 January 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s are playing Cardiff City in the Professional Development League today (Wednesday 29th January) at 13:00 GMT and you can watch how they fare with a pay-per-view live...

Read full article

View more