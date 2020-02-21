Skip to site footer
Ayew's West Ham stunner earns Goal of the Season nomination

5 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's last minute stunner against West Ham United has been nominated for the London Football Awards' Goal of the Year, and you can help him win below.

Ayew memorably bagged in the dying seconds of the clash at Selhurst as he jinked through the Hammers' defence to strike home and collect all three points for the Eagles. It was the forward's second late winner against West Ham this campaign, and now sees him nominated for Goal of the Season by the LFA - who will announce the award's recipient on March 5th.

Ayew joins Gary Cahill, Roy Hodgson, Vicente Guaita and Palace for Life Foundation as nominees for awards from the LFA, helping Palace to be even better represented at the annual ceremony.

Re-live Jordan's stunner below but, first, make sure to vote for his as Goal of the Season by clicking here!

Vote here now!

