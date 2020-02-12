Palace receive host of nominations for London Football Awards

Crystal Palace are well represented at the London Football Awards this year, with two players, manager Roy Hodgson and Palace for Life Foundation all receiving nominations for the annual ceremony.

The nominees - taken from London clubs across the professional leagues - are then whittled down to winners of their respective categories by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from football administration and the football media.

Palace's nominations

Premier League Player of the Year: Gary Cahill

Goalkeeper of the Year: Vicente Guaita

Manager of the Year: Roy Hodgson

Community Project of the Year: Palace for Life Foundation's Divert Programme

The London Football Awards will be held on 5th March at the Roundhouse, Camden, and raises money for the Willow Foundation.

Last year, Andros Townsend scooped Goal of the Year for his stunner against Manchester City and Hodgson was named 2018 Manager of the Year.

To find out more about Palace for Life Foundation's fantastic Divert Programme, click here now!