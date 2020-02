Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to hear that former player Malcolm Pyke has died aged 81.

Pyke joined Palace from West Ham in June 1959 and was with the club for the 1959/60 season. Usually found at wing-half, Malcolm made two first-team appearances towards the end of that season but had featured in most of the reserve games for that campaign.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to share their deepest sympathies with Malcolm's family and friends.