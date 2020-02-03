Skip to site footer
Report: Palace Women secure Brighton clash with triumph over Southampton

Southampton Women 0-4 Crystal Palace Women

4 Hours ago

On Sunday evening, Crystal Palace Women secured themselves a clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup by defeating Southampton Women 0-4.

Last week, the FA Cup tie between Palace and Southampton was called off as the Eagles led 3-0. Competing in the rearranged fixture a week later - and with an all-weather pitch ensuring there would be no such postponement again - Dean Davenport's south Londoners picked up where they left off, scoring after half an hour through Amber Stobbs.

Stobbs' goal came after a defensive mishap for Southampton and following a solid period of Palace pressure in which the Eagles forced goalkeeper Rose Kite into several smart blocks.

The game became better balanced at 1-0, however, and the two teams entered the break with Palace justifiably just a single goal ahead.

In the second-half, the Eagles would increase their pressure as they sought to secure progression in the FA Cup and Davenport's charges ensured victory when Charlie Goad netted her first goal in red and blue before Stobbs bagged her second and Magda Mosengo struck home just minutes after taking to the field as a substitute.

With an impressive and comprehensive performance behind them, Palace saw out the game as comfortable victors and will face the Seagulls on February 16th.

Southampton: Kite, Cheshire, White, Warren, Taylor (Tonks 79), Yeates (May 66), Clark, Vokes (Samuels 68), Holden, Mear, Bloomfield.

Subs not used: Wernham, Paines.

Palace: Gillett, Rutherford, Mackenzie, Amy Goddard, Wilson, Hurley, Georgiou, Ashleigh Goddard (Parker 90), Stobbs, Goad (Khassal 71), Taylor (Mosengo 75).

Subs not used: Gibbons, Waldie, Laudat.

