Club News

Van Aanholt reveals he 'changed his mind'

2 Hours ago

With half-time approaching, Crystal Palace fans would've been scratching their heads as to how the Eagles weren't going in a goal or two to the good.

However, that all changed when Patrick van Aanholt stepped up on 45 minutes and sent SE25 in to a red and blue frenzy. Speaking post-match about the importance of the game, Van Aanholt said: "Very important (match). We knew it was going to be a tough game today. We knew we needed the three points."

Van Aanholt was delighted to find the back of the net, adding: "Yeah, course I enjoyed it. It got us the winner and always nice to get on the scoresheet, especially when you get the three points."

With Luka Milivojević ill today, Van Aanholt stepped in on set-pieces and proved a more than able deputy. Discussing the moment, Van Aanholt said: "I was on set-pieces today with Luka being ill, so I stepped up.

"(On my run-up) I saw him (Dúbravka) standing to the left more so I changed my mind last minute."

Today's game against Newcastle see Palace begin a run of fixtures for the Eagles against teams mainly around them in the Premier League table, and Van Aanholt revealed the winter break has put the squad in good stead for that period, he said: "It was nice to have eight days off. We kept fit and kept training but it was nice to go away with the family and come back very sharp."

