Hodgson helps open Croydon centre to support homeless south Londoners

10 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has helped to open a centre in Croydon which supports people who are sleeping rough or those about to sleep rough.

The Crystal Palace manager attended the opening of the Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub, which offers 24-hour support for street homeless people in need of it, 365 days a year.

Debra Ives, Director of Operations for Evolve Housing + Support, a charity providing a range of services to homeless and vulnerable people within London, told Palace TV: "We work with homeless people to provide housing and support.

"We own accommodation and then we provide support within that to help people make a lasting change in their lives and move on from homelessness."

Evelyn Owusu, Team Manager at the hub, explains how that is achieved: "We will assess them [people in need of support] straight away. So we do a thorough assessment of their support needs, we then would identify suitable accommodation for them to move on."

Crystal Palace F.C. supports the homeless community within south London by opening part of Selhurst Park to provide emergency shelter when the air temperature drops below freezing.

Hodgson expressed his pride in the club's efforts after opening the hub and receiving a tour of its facilities. He said: "One can only hope this is the start of something bigger that Croydon Council will be able to do, if you like, to make certain that these very unfortunate people can try to get their lives back on track."

You can see more from the visit in the video below. And to find out how you can help street homeless people, click here now.


