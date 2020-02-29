Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson explains Ayew's significance in Palace's wins

1 Hour ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Roy Hodgson praised match-winning goalscorer Jordan Ayew for his role in Crystal Palace's matches over the past season-and-a-half.

The Palace manager highlighted the club's thinking in making the Ghanaian a permanent member of the south London squad and explained the attributes which make him such a significant player.

He said: "Last year he did a great job on loan for us for the year. We made that loan permanent at the start of the season because we knew what he is, we knew what he could do.

"Of course, last year he didn’t score many goals and that was something which bothered him and I suppose was a factor for us. Are we going to get the goals out of him that we need? We knew what else he gives - but is he going to give us goals as well?

"That’s what he’s started to do this year. He’s scored a large proportion of our goals and he’s still contributing to the team in so many other ways.

"His contribution without goals is enormous: that work rate, that desire, that constant thorn in the opposing team’s defence and also the fact that when we lose the ball he’s so quick to get back in position and help us defensively which is something you need and it’s contributed to our last two clean sheets."

Hodgson's press conference is available to watch in full via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app - which you can download for free here.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

More from Brighton v Palace

First Team

Hodgson reveals McCarthy injury extent

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed why he substituted James McCarthy for Jairo Riedewald at half-time against Brighton & Hove Albion today, explaining that the midfielder had collected a slight injury in the...

Read full article

First Team

Ayew discusses key man in his match-winning Brighton goal

1 Hour ago

Jordan Ayew deflected praise for his match-winning goal against Brighton this afternoon, as he spoke with Match of the Day post-match.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Brighton triumph

2 Hours ago

What a win.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Brighton sunk as Eagles emphatically raid Amex

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace buried the ghosts of their recent record against Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon, raiding the south coast club’s home with a collected Jordan Ayew winner to ensure all three...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson reveals McCarthy injury extent

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed why he substituted James McCarthy for Jairo Riedewald at half-time against Brighton & Hove Albion today, explaining that the midfielder had collected a slight injury in the...

Read full article

First Team

Ayew discusses key man in his match-winning Brighton goal

1 Hour ago

Jordan Ayew deflected praise for his match-winning goal against Brighton this afternoon, as he spoke with Match of the Day post-match.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Brighton triumph

2 Hours ago

What a win.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson explains why Milivojevic doesn't start v Brighton

5 Hours ago

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of Palace's lunchtime kick-off with Brighton, Roy Hodgson explained why Luka Milivojevic will start the game on the bench.

Read full article

View more