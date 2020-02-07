Hodgson: One fresh injury concern - rest of squad recovering

Roy Hodgson has revealed that Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly will be unavailable to face Everton in the Eagles' game tomorrow, having sustained "a slight calf strain" after the Sheffield United game.

The manager elaborated, saying: "We’ve lost Martin Kelly which is a blow. Unfortunately in the bit of training that players sometimes do after a game when they’ve not taken part as a substitute, he picked up a slight calf strain. It’s not massive but it’s enough to keep him out.

"Otherwise, it’s the same injuries as before, Cenk Tosun is injured but he can’t play [v Everton] anyway. Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho are continuing recovery."

Tosun, on loan from Everton, is ineligible to face his parent club.