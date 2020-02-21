Skip to site footer
Statement: zero tolerance on racism

5 Hours ago

Recently a media publication asked the club: “What would your team do if one of your players tried to walk off after receiving racist abuse?”

For the avoidance of any doubt – in this hypothetical situation, this is our stance:

Firstly, we sincerely hope that such an incident would never happen at Selhurst Park or any ground that we play at. We are proud of our south London roots, in our richly diverse community. We are a club that is proudly open to all.

In the event of one of our players choosing to walk off the pitch after receiving racist abuse, the club and team would wholeheartedly support any player who felt so strongly compelled to take that action.

We fully support the Premier League’s protocol that is now in place should such an incident occur. In such an event, we would also work with the relevant authorities to identify any individuals being racist, and anyone found guilty of doing so would be served with life bans from our club as well as supporting any actions the police may wish to take.

We are committed to promoting messages of equality and diversity: to our players, staff and supporters. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe. We will not tolerate racist or homophobic chants, or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park. We also have a phone number for supporters to anonymously report any form of discrimination at our stadium (07507 477 669), which is advertised to all ticket holders and in the stadium.


