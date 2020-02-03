Team news: Brandon Pierrick returns to Under-23s lineup

Brandon Pierrick starts for Shaun Derry's side against Bristol City Under-23s this afternoon, the forward's first appearance of 2020 after a spell with the first-team squad.

Following the sale of James Daly to Bristol Rovers, Rob Street comes in to leads the line after being used as a substitute in the recent game against Cardiff City.

Brandon Aveiro was substituted against the Bluebirds after taking a knock, however, the attacking-midfielder is fit enough to start against the Robins.

Malachi Boateng, John-Kymani Gordon and Aidan Steele have all been selected to start by Derry with a total of seven personnel changes made from last Wednesday's starting XI.

Palace: Webber, Trialist, Mitchell, M.Boateng, Hobbs, Rich-Baghuelou, Pierrick, Steele, Gordon, Street, Aveiro.

Subs: Trialist, Russell, Thiselton, Mensah, Addy.