Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Team news: Brandon Pierrick returns to Under-23s lineup

Just now

Brandon Pierrick starts for Shaun Derry's side against Bristol City Under-23s this afternoon, the forward's first appearance of 2020 after a spell with the first-team squad.

Following the sale of James Daly to Bristol Rovers, Rob Street comes in to leads the line after being used as a substitute in the recent game against Cardiff City.

Brandon Aveiro was substituted against the Bluebirds after taking a knock, however, the attacking-midfielder is fit enough to start against the Robins. 

Malachi Boateng, John-Kymani Gordon and Aidan Steele have all been selected to start by Derry with a total of seven personnel changes made from last Wednesday's starting XI.

Palace: Webber, Trialist, Mitchell, M.Boateng, Hobbs, Rich-Baghuelou, Pierrick, Steele, Gordon, Street, Aveiro.

Subs: Trialist, Russell, Thiselton, Mensah, Addy.


Advertisement block

Development

Development

Jay Rich-Baghuelou joins Academy

Just now

Centre-back Jay Rich-Baghuelou has officially joined the club’s Academy from Welling United FC, signing a contract until the summer of 2021.

Read full article

Development

U23s: Watch free highlights of Eagles v Bluebirds

29 January 2020

With two-thirds of the game gone, James Daly had just fired Palace in to a 2-0 lead and things were looking good for the Eagles. However, a late Bluebirds fightback saw Shaun Derry's side fall to a...

Read full article

Development

Team news: Israel goalscorers return to Under-23s squad

28 January 2020

Shaun Derry’s Under-23s are back in action again, with today’s clash against Cardiff City the Eagles’ third game in eight days having played away at Charlton Athletic in the league before travelling...

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s live today (Wednesday 29th) at 13:00 GMT

28 January 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s are playing Cardiff City in the Professional Development League today (Wednesday 29th January) at 13:00 GMT and you can watch how they fare with a pay-per-view live...

Read full article

View more