Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

TEAM NEWS: Zaha set for landmark appearance as Mitchell makes bench v Everton

Just now

Wilfried Zaha is set to make his 350th career appearance for Crystal Palace when he lines-up against Everton this afternoon, with Roy Hodgson naming the same starting XI which kicked-off against Sheffield United last Saturday.

The only change to Hodgson's matchday XI is Tyrick Mitchell's replacement of Martin Kelly, who is suffering from a minor calf strain. Mitchell sustained a long-term injury while on tour with the first-team in Switzerland, and was named in his first senior matchday squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2019.

Zaha's 350th game in red and blue comes almost 10 years after making his debut in March 2010. Since then, the 27-year-old has scored 56 goals for the club and will today become the seventh most player in Palace history, overtaking Nigel Martyn on 349.

Another landmark achievement sees Christian Benteke set to play his 100th match for Crystal Palace after signing in August 2016.

For Everton, Carlo Ancelotti has named four changes from the XI which faced off with Watford recently, dropping Mason Holgate, Djibril Sidibe and Alex Iwobi to the bench. The trio is replaced by Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman and Bernard respectively. And with Fabian Delph suspended for this fixture, Morgan Schneiderlin enters the starting lineup in midfield.

Centre-midfielder Tom Davies comes in on the bench.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Keane, Mina, Coleman, Bernard, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Holgate, Sidibe, Davies, Iwobi, Kean.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Mitchell, Riedewald, Kouyate, Meyer, Townsend.

Web Banner - BIG KIT SALE.JPG


Advertisement block

More on Everton v Palace...

Club News

How to follow Everton v Palace live - including TV information

11 Hours ago

If you're unable to make Crystal Palace's 12:30 kick-off with Everton today, find out how you can keep up with the game anyway below.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Striking stat reveals Ancelotti’s Everton turnaround

11 Hours ago

When Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Everton, he inherited a club languishing near the foot of the Premier League table, struggling to collect points despite an impressive, well-stocked playing squad.

Read full article

Club News

Which ex-Palace and Everton man holds a 14-year PL record and other facts

11 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Everton this afternoon. Before the Eagles travel to Goodison, check out these top Premier League facts about the Toffees.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: One fresh injury concern - rest of squad recovering

22 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed that Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly will be unavailable to face Everton in the Eagles' game tomorrow, having sustained "a slight calf strain" after the Sheffield United...

Read full article

View more