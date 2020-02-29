Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Brighton triumph

What a win.

The Eagles go home this afternoon three points better off having raided the south coast and overcome Brighton & Hove Albion in emphatic fashion.

Each of the lads performed from kick-off to full-time, but who gets the eToro Man of the Match is your decision.

Naturally, Wilfried Zaha terrorised the Seagulls' defence and Christian Benteke ensured Palace enjoyed spells of offensive dominance, but it was Jordan Ayew who sealed the win.

At the back, Vicente Guaita kept the home side quiet with a series of saves and the back four worked tirelessly to keep a clean sheet.

Choose your Man of the Match below or by clicking 'More' > 'Polls' in the official app and we'll announce the results via cpfc.co.uk, the Palace app and our social media channels shortly.