Watch free U23s highlights of Palace v Burnley at Champion Hill

6 February 2020

Although the narrow 1-0 defeat to Burnley Under-23s saw Crystal Palace U23s exit the Premier League at the group stage, it has been a competition that has provided invaluable experience to the current crop of youngsters.

After dominating the first-half and going close via TQ Addy, the Eagles found themselves on the back foot for the second 45. However, just as it looked like the Eagles would be standing firm for all of the second-half - coping well with the Clarets continuing to try and utilise corner kicks and set pieces to find a way through - Mitchell George nicked in front of Ollie Webber to poke home with just a few minutes left.

You can now watch how the match unfolded in the free to watch video below, with a youthful Palace U23s giving a good account of themselves despite the result.


