Crystal Palace Women secure signing of Amy Taylor

1 Hour ago

With the January transfer window closing yesterday, Crystal Palace Women secured their third signing of the month, with Amy Taylor joining the club.

Taylor, who plays as a centre-forward, has signed until the end of the season and arrives from fellow Championship side, Lewes. 

Taylor becomes the second attacking option manager Dean Davenport has brought in, in this window, with Palace looking for a strong end to the season. Commenting upon his latest recruit, Davenport said: "I'm really excited to have Amy join the club during this window. It's great to have another option in the final third and I'm confident she'll compliment the team perfectly with her attributes.

"With the new trio added in this window, I'm delighted with the strength in depth of the squad and we will now be pushing for a positive end to the season."

Taylor could be in line to make her Palace debut this Sunday when Davenport's side make the trip to the south coast to play Southampton in the SSE FA Cup.


Women

Women

Crystal Palace Women confirm double signing

17 January 2020

The Eagles are delighted to confirm the arrival of two new faces with Amber Gaylor and Siobhan Wilson joining for Palace's push up in the table in the second-half of the season.

Read full article

Women

Palace Women's Aoife Hurley pens new contract

7 January 2020

Crystal Palace Women midfielder Aoife Hurley has signed a new contract with the club.

Read full article

Women

Crystal Palace Women sign free agent Amber Stobbs

5 December 2019

Crystal Palace Women are delighted to announce the signing of Amber Stobbs, with the forward without a club since leaving Charlton Athletic at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Read full article

Women

Ciara Watling departs Palace

3 December 2019

It is with regret that Crystal Palace Women F.C. announce Ciara Watling has decided to terminate her contract with the club.

Read full article

