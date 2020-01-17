Brighton away tickets on sale from 10am Monday

Tickets for Crystal Palace's away game with Brighton & Hove Albion (29th February, 12:30pm) will go on sale from 10am on Monday 20th January to Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 6,000+ Loyalty Points.
The clash will see Palace look to go unbeaten this season against their south coast rivals after the clubs' 1-1 draw at Selhurst earlier this campaign.
Sales phases
Monday 20th January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 6,000+ points
Tuesday 21st January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,750+ points
Wednesday 22nd January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,500+ points
Security Information
Before purchasing tickets, fans are encouraged to read this important security information:
- Please arrive early to avoid delays at turnstiles.
- Prior to entry to the Amex Stadium ticket holders MUST ensure they have photo ID/Season Ticket/Membership cards in addition to match tickets. There will be no entry through any outer cordons without a match ticket/photo ID/Season Ticket or Membership Card.
- Before entry is allowed into the Amex Stadium, security staff will be checking the name on each ticket and this must match the name printed on your Season Ticket/Membership card. If the name on the match ticket does not match your Season Ticket/Membership card, fans will be refused entry into the stadium.
- Stewards will be carrying out pat-down searches prior to entry into the stadium.
- On entry anyone obscuring their face in any way will not be allowed to enter the ground.
- Pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited: anyone found in possession of pyrotechnics will be arrested.
- Small handbags and clutch bags are allowed into the Amex stadium, but anything bigger will not be allowed.
- Any person found selling their match ticket online, in person or by any other means will have their Season Ticket/Membership withdrawn.
- Additional queries should be raised with the CPFC Box Office
You can purchase your tickets from 10am on Monday by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.