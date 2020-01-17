Brighton away tickets on sale from 10am Monday

Tickets for Crystal Palace's away game with Brighton & Hove Albion (29th February, 12:30pm) will go on sale from 10am on Monday 20th January to Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 6,000+ Loyalty Points.

The clash will see Palace look to go unbeaten this season against their south coast rivals after the clubs' 1-1 draw at Selhurst earlier this campaign.

Sales phases

Monday 20th January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 6,000+ points

Tuesday 21st January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,750+ points

Wednesday 22nd January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,500+ points

Thursday 23rd January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,250+ points

Friday 24th January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 5,000+ points





Monday 27th January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 4,750+ points

Tuesday 28th January, 10am: Season Ticket holders and Members with 4,500+ points

If any tickets remain after this point more sales phases will be announced. Please be aware that tickets went on sale to Away Season Ticket holders on Friday 17th at 10am.

Prices

Adult: £30

Over-65s: £23

Under-21s: £21

Under-18s: £15

Security Information Before purchasing tickets, fans are encouraged to read this important security information: Please arrive early to avoid delays at turnstiles.

Prior to entry to the Amex Stadium ticket holders MUST ensure they have photo ID/Season Ticket/Membership cards in addition to match tickets. There will be no entry through any outer cordons without a match ticket/photo ID/Season Ticket or Membership Card.

Before entry is allowed into the Amex Stadium, security staff will be checking the name on each ticket and this must match the name printed on your Season Ticket/Membership card. If the name on the match ticket does not match your Season Ticket/Membership card, fans will be refused entry into the stadium.

Stewards will be carrying out pat-down searches prior to entry into the stadium.

On entry anyone obscuring their face in any way will not be allowed to enter the ground.

Pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited: anyone found in possession of pyrotechnics will be arrested.

Small handbags and clutch bags are allowed into the Amex stadium, but anything bigger will not be allowed.

Any person found selling their match ticket online, in person or by any other means will have their Season Ticket/Membership withdrawn.

Additional queries should be raised with the CPFC Box Office