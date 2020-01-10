Tosun: Hodgson, Freedman and Parish gave everything for me

In his first interview as a Crystal Palace player, Cenk Tosun has discussed the persistent efforts of manager Roy Hodgson, Sporting Director Dougie Freedman and club Chairman Steve Parish in securing the forward’s services.

The interview – which can be heard exclusively on the Official Palace Podcast or via Palace TV – covers Tosun’s arrival, his experience of international football and much more.

Commenting on the club’s pursuit of his signature, Tosun said: "It was my first option to stay in the Premier League. I had a lot of offers but as I said, the manager [Hodgson], Dougie Freedman, the owner of the club [Parish], they have tried so much and gave everything for me to play for this club and it was nice to see that they tried so much for me. As I say, the decision was not difficult for me.

"They gave me the confidence, they tried so much to bring me to this club. That was the real thing that makes me so comfortable to play for this club."

You can hear Cenk discuss his arrival in south London on the Palace Pod in full. To listen, either search ‘Official Palace Pod’ in your chosen podcast provider or click here now!

Alternatively, watch Tosun's first interview via Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the app.