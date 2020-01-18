Skip to site footer
Tosun: I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace finally have their man, Cenk Tosun, after the striker came close to playing in the famous red and blue a couple of years ago. However, based on today's performance against Manchester City, the on loan striker was well worth the wait.

Being handed his first start for Crystal Palace, away at the reigning champions, perhaps wasn't the scenario Tosun would've chosen for himself. However, 90 minutes and a first Eagles goal later, the 28-year-old is already making an excellent impact. 

Speaking post-match, Tosun reflected on the game and his delight at opening his Palace account. He said: "[It was a] very important point for us. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads because everybody ran until the last second, even after the 2-1, nobody gave up and I think we deserved a point here. I think we played a solid game today; we knew City would have more possession than us but I’m happy with the point.

"It was a great feeling to score a goal on my first start. As a striker you need confidence and confidence comes with the goals."


