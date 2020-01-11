Tosun makes squad as Hodgson makes several changes

Roy Hodgson has made a host of changes to the matchday squad against Arsenal at Selhurst Park today: Vicente Guaita is back between the sticks in place of Wayne Hennessey, James Tomkins returns to the heart of the defence alongside Gary Cahill and this sees Cheikhou Kouyaté being pushed forward to his familiar central midfield position in place of the suspended Luka Milivojević - Tomkins has been named captain today.

Cenk Tosun is available to Hodgson off the bench today, with Development players Brandon Pierrick, Sam Woods and Nya Kirby remaining amongst the subs.

Mikel Arteta’s first trip to SE25 as a manager sees the recently appointed former Gunner bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes in at right-back with Sokratis returning to centre-back in place of Rob Holding and, in the final change from the Leeds United win, Matteo Guendouzi drops to the bench with Lucas Torreira returning.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly, McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyaté, Meyer, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Tosun, Wickham, Woods, Kirby, Pierrick.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolašinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Pépé, Özil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Martínez, Holding, Nelson, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli, Saka.